Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef, DJ Khaled, and Rauw Alejandro pay their respects to Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh

Honors to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh are still going around the world. On Sunday, November 28th, the creative genius passed away after privately battling a rare form of cancer. The 41-year-old, known for being the founder of Off-White and the first Black man to be an artistic director for Louis Vuitton, had a men’s runway show planned as part of the Art Basel.

The luxury fashion house proceeded as planned per Abloh’s wishes to keep his name and designs alive. To celebrate Virgil’s contributions to fashion, celebrities, including Ricky Martin, DJ Khaled, Rauw Alejandro, and other guests, gathered in Miami aboard branded LV boats to enjoy the show and his legacy.

Attendees took a look at the Spring-Summer 2022 Collection, named “Virgil Was Here,” as a beautiful tribute to the visionary and disrupter.

Other celebrities in attendance at the show included Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and their oldest daughter North West. 21 Savage and Joe Jonas also posted photos and videos at the runway event. Plus, Quavo, Kid Cudi, and Offset honored the fashion designer and walked down the runway.