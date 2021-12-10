Khloé Kardashian is ‘moving on’ from Tristan Thompson amid paternity lawsuit drama

It’s not the first time the world has heard this and it may not be the last but Khloé Kardashian is “moving on” from Tristan Thompson who is in the middle of a cringe-worthy paternity lawsuit. News broke that the basketball star was allegedly expecting baby #3 with Maralee Nichols who is suing him for child support and pregnancy-related expenses and if her story is right, the baby was conceived when he was still with Khloe.

The details of the lawsuit are messy and it has since been sealed after a gag order request from the Sacramento Kings player. After news broke Khloe was bombarded with comments on social media and she even turned them off for a few days. But for all the fans telling her enough is enough, “Khloé is moving on.” A source told People, “Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them.”

Thomspon and Kardashian share 3 year old True and the source said they are “focused on co-parenting.” Thompson also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Earlier this week a source told PEOPLE Khloe “knows about the baby,” and confirmed that she and Thompson “were together in March,” which is then when admitted to hooking up with Nichols, per the court documents. “Khloé‘s family always tried to support her,“ they added. “They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloé’s heart multiple times.”

The paternity lawsuit was filed in Texas and an online filing is no longer searchable and states the records are “currently CONFIDENTIAL or this case has been SEALED,” per Page Six. A few days prior, Thomspon submitted a gag order request, alleging in his filing that he suffered “damages and extreme distress.” He also claimed Nichols’ “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit” accusing him of fathering a third child.

Nichols filed the lawsuit for child support before the baby was born and Page Six confirmed she welcomed a baby boy last week. Before the case was sealed it was revealed by multiple outlets that Nichols claimed he offered her $75k to stay quiet. He also allegedly said he was retiring after the NBA season which would make him unemployed and according to him, will mean a smaller amount in child support.