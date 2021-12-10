Gwyneth Paltrow has the perfect gift for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest marketing video for her brand Goop is genius and hilarious. This week the 49-year-old shared a video called “Gwnyeth’s Guide to Holiday Ettiquite” which included lighting one of her infamous scented candles, making a “simple” cheese board and swapping water for vodka. The video got funnier as it went on and she showcased several of her “adult-themed” Goop products perfect for gifting. Other tips included “adding a cape” to literally any outfit for any occasion. She also showed was she is sending Adele, Stephen Colbert, Taylor Swift, and the world‘s most confusing couple, Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson.
Adele is happier with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul and Paltrow put a supplement titled “DTF” in her bag. The product “supports women’s” desires, arousal, and mood according to the website and goes for $55 a bottle.
The new Hollywood “it” couple, Kim and Pete, received a special three-pronged silver Wolverine claw into the bag. It looks confusing at first but the adult toy just takes a little imagination and Paltrow shows how you wear them later in the video. You can watch Goop’s Netflix show, Sex, Love & goop which explores “sensation play” if you’re interested in learning more.
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are official and Kim Kardashian likes it
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about traumatic experience giving birth: ‘We almost died’
Why Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt had matching hairstyles in the 90’s
As for Taylor, Gwyneth couldn’t decide if she should give her another red scarf to add to her collection, and chose a much more useful adult toy. If you are dying to know what she gifted Stephen Colbert, watch the full clip video below.