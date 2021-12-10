Gwyneth Paltrow has the perfect gift for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest marketing video for her brand Goop is genius and hilarious. This week the 49-year-old shared a video called “Gwnyeth’s Guide to Holiday Ettiquite” which included lighting one of her infamous scented candles, making a “simple” cheese board and swapping water for vodka. The video got funnier as it went on and she showcased several of her “adult-themed” Goop products perfect for gifting. Other tips included “adding a cape” to literally any outfit for any occasion. She also showed was she is sending Adele, Stephen Colbert, Taylor Swift, and the world‘s most confusing couple, Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson.

©Gwyneth Paltrow





Adele is happier with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul and Paltrow put a supplement titled “DTF” in her bag. The product “supports women’s” desires, arousal, and mood according to the website and goes for $55 a bottle.

The new Hollywood “it” couple, Kim and Pete, received a special three-pronged silver Wolverine claw into the bag. It looks confusing at first but the adult toy just takes a little imagination and Paltrow shows how you wear them later in the video. You can watch Goop’s Netflix show, Sex, Love & goop which explores “sensation play” if you’re interested in learning more.

©Gwyneth Paltrow





As for Taylor, Gwyneth couldn’t decide if she should give her another red scarf to add to her collection, and chose a much more useful adult toy. If you are dying to know what she gifted Stephen Colbert, watch the full clip video below.