Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are official and Kim Kardashian likes it

News broke last week that there is a new New Year’s Eve party-ready for primetime and the special has some “BDE:” Big Debut Energy. NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st and her co-host is Pete Davidson. On Thursday Miley Cyrus shared the first promo image with her co-host with a clever caption, “BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾,” she quipped. “Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!” Cyrus is holding on to Davidson pretty close in the pic but his girlfriend Kim Kardashian didn’t seem too jealous as she double-tapped the pic in support.

The duo is joining Jimmy Fallon tonight for The Tonight Show, “Watch @fallontonight 🗽Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty hosted by US in Miami!” Cyrus wrote in the caption.

Cyrus and Davidson have worked together over the years during her appearances on Saturday Night Live and fans cannot get enough of the pairing. “THIS CHAOTIC DUO,” one fan wrote in the comments. Others were down for them to actually date, “Can we make this couple happen though?” One fan commented, which got hundreds of likes in support. Another joked about Davidson, “Someone stop him.”

People have already begun making memes out of the photo of Cyrus and Davidson and one got the attention of the singer who reposted it on her story. The creator wrote “me after a night of drinking” over Cyrus and “The flat, warm, la Croix on my nightstand” over the SNL actor. Cyrus didn’t seem to care they were comparing her co-host to a flat, warm sparkling water and wrote “LOL totally!”