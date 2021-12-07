Pete Davidson hijacks Calvin Klein’s Instagram and strips to his undies with Machine Gun Kelly

Calvin Klein has collaborated with a lot of beautiful models and A-listers and joining the list are Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly. If you follow Calvin Klein on Instagram you may have been surprised to see Davidson’s selfie show up on your timeline. In what looks like a Myspace mirror selfie from 2007 the comedian is throwing up a peace sign with the flash on, wearing a Calvin Klein shirt. “I got Instagram” he captioned the pic. A few hours later MGK joined him for an Instagram live.

©Calvin Klein





During the Instagram live Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and Davidson sat in a beautiful rented home in front of snacks, like popcorn. They are fully dressed in the clip as they talk disappointingly about all the things they did to prepare for the Calvin Klein collaboration, only to find out they weren’t asked to be in their underwear. Davidson said he got a parasite to shed some pounds and MGK said he did abs of steel. “I just feel so silly because I watched the rocks Instagram for 3 weeks,” the SNL star said.

So the disappointed friends stripped down to their undies and showed each other all the cool poses they had planned for the shoot. “Nice stuff, by the way, I get it now,” Davidson said complementing MGK”s “physique.”

They also went into details about how they could have reached a whole new customer base for Calvin Klein, like the “dirty” people that don’t wear underwear. “Like our fans,” Davidson said, which made MGK break character. “I don’t think any of my fans wear underwear” MGK responded.

©Calvin Klein





The boys couldn’t help but get down to their Calvin’s again and by the end of the truly awkward 7 minute live, MGK was pouring popcorn into Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend’s mouth.