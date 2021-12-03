Machine Gun Kelly stabbed himself trying to do a knife trick in front of Megan Fox and waited until she left to get stitches

Machine Gun Kelly who is now using his real name Colson Baker tends to hurt himself a lot it seems. The singer sat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and he shared some wild stories about the night he injured himself twice trying to show off. First, he bruised his coccyx bone (which is near your butt) during a beer pong game with Post Malone. This may sound confusing, but it happened when he was trying to look cool riding down a rail that had a huge spike at the end. He ended up winning the beer pong game but hurt himself again with a giant knife that night in front of Megan Fox.

Trying to impress Fox sounds pretty intimidating but they had just started dating so he decided to go big with a “sick” trick with a giant knife Travis Barker gifted him. “Travis got me a knife that had an engravement from the new album on it and I was like, ‘Check this out, this is sick,” he explained, “And I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand.” “Do you see that right there?” He said showing Fallon the scar in his hand, “That was from when a knife stuck in [my left hand] because you know how you throw it up and you‘re supposed to catch it?” He said. Considering MGK was probably a few beers in, it would have been pretty impressive if he had caught it.

While the lovebirds could have spent their first time in the hospital together getting stitches, MGK decided to keep just how bad the injury was to himself. They went along with their night, and it wasn’t until the next morning after Fox left that he called someone to get stitches. “The next morning, as soon as she left, I [called like], ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick.’‘

But the story doesn’t stop there. MGK later took a tumble with Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live as a result of his bruised coccyx and lack of strength. Davidson had bulked up at the time and while the credits rolled MGK tried to lift him on his shoulders, and they fell off the stage. It’s safe to say if there is one thing MGK isn‘t, it’s graceful.