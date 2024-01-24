New research on the latest trends in engagement rings shows the most famous celebrity engagement rings of 2023. According to HenParty.ie, rings worn by Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Lily Collins are at the top of the list.

Megan Fox’s engagement ring, which features a unique thorn-shaped design, garnered the most attention, with around 204,000 Google searches for the term “Megan Fox Engagement Ring” in 2023.

©Megan Fox



From Megan Fox to Jennifer Lopez: Which celebrity has the most Googled ring?

In addition to identifying the top celebrity engagement rings, researchers discovered that diamond engagement rings were the most popular type among consumers in 2023, with an average of 44,000 monthly Google searches. Gold engagement rings were a close second, followed by Tiffany, Solitaire, and Emerald rings.

Furthermore, HenParty.ie’s research revealed interesting insights into the engagement season. The busiest month for engagements was December, with a surge in proposals during the holiday season.

Finally, the research team also analyzed global Google search data to determine which country shows the most interest in engagement rings. HenParty.ie found that the United States had the highest number of searches related to engagement rings, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and India.