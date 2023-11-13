Lauren Sanchez discusses Jeff Bezos proposal; ‘I think I blacked out’

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating the start of a new chapter. The award-winning journalist and fiancée of Jeff Bezos, creator of Amazon and Blue Origin and one of the richest people in the world, leads a busy life. In a new interview, she opened up about her much discussed engagement this year, and provided some details about the romantic proposal.

Sanchez was featured in a Vogue profile, where she revealed the look of her daily life, including plenty of moments with her children and indulging in her passion for piloting helicopters. Sanchez revealed that Bezos proposed at the start of the summer, placing a ring right under her pillow after the two had enjoyed a dinner under the stars aboard Bezos’ luxurious yacht, the Koru. Sanchez revealed she found the box at bedtime, after removing her makeup. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she said.

When discussing the wedding itself, she said, “We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!” Sanchez revealed that there are many incredible designers that she’d love to work with in her wedding, listing off names like Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino as some of her favorites.

Bezos and Sanchez at the IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards 2023

Lauren Sanchez’s upcoming trip to space

Aside from planning a wedding and Bezos upcoming 60th birthday party, Sanchez has a busy schedule ahead of her. Next year, she’s planning on traveling to space, aboard the first all-women space flight. While she didn’t reveal much details on the profile, she claims the moment will be “paving the way for women.”