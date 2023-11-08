Lauren Sanchez, the 53-year-old American news anchor and media personality, made a stunning appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year 2023 Awards. Her red strapless gown featured a lace trim and a thigh-high split, which elegantly showcased her curves. Though she walked the red carpet alone, without her fiance, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, she still managed to capture the spotlight.

©GettyImages



Lauren Sanchez captivates in red strapless gown at the Women of the Year 2023 Awards

Sanchez, like many other attendees, took to social media to share the excitement of the night. She praised the incredible women honored at the event for blazing new trails, shattering glass ceilings, and inspiring everyone. In her Instagram post, she tagged several stars, including America Ferrera, Millie Bobby Brown, Brooke Shields, Mary J Blige, and Selma Blair.

In addition to sharing her thoughts, Sanchez also posted some snaps alongside Nicky Hilton, America Ferrera, and the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Samantha Barry. Overall, the event was a huge success, and Sanchez’s appearance was one of the highlights of the evening.

©GettyImages



Lauren Sanchez’s excitement for her new home

Lauren Sanchez’s recent appearance came after she and Jeff Bezos announced they were moving to Miami. The couple bought a stunning property in Indian Creek, where celebs like Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump have homes. Bezos shared a post on Instagram where he shared the news with his followers and said goodbye to Seattle.

Bezos shared a video on his Instagram, taken decades ago when he opened his first Amazon offices. The clip was recorded by his Cuban dad, Miguel Bezos, whom Bezos calls one of his biggest supporters and is now based in Miami. As Bezos toured the office, he showed off his desk, some blackboards in the back, and some fax machines. “This is the first office of Amazon.com,” he says, excited, in the clip.

Sanchez showed her support on her Instagram, sharing a story of Bezos’ post and adding some heart emojis on it. She also dropped a comment on Bezos post, writing “Miami,” and adding a heart emoji.