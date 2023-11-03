Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos say goodbye to Seattle, share plans to move to Miami

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are starting fresh. The couple has announced that they’re moving to Miami, something that had been expected for some time now since the two bought a stunning property in Indian Creek, where celebs like Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump have homes. Bezos shared a post on Instagram where he shared the news with his followers and said goodbye to Seattle.

Bezos shared a video on his Instagram, taken decades ago when he opened his first Amazon offices. The clip was recorded by his dad, Miguel, whom Bezos calls one of his biggest supporters and is now based in Miami. As Bezos tours the office, he shows off his desk, some blackboards in the back and some fax machines. “This is the first office of Amazon.com,” he says, excited, in the clip.

“Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first “office.” My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami,” he wrote on Instagram. “Also, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest.”

“I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”

©Lauren Sanchez



Sanchez’s Instagram story

Sanchez’s excitement for her new home

Sanchez showed her support on her Instagram, sharing a story of Bezos’ post and adding some heart emojis on it. She also dropped a comment on Bezos post, writing “Miami,” and adding a heart emoji.

In September of last year, Bezos purchased a home on Biscayne Bay valued at $79 million. A few months before, he purchased a home on Indian Creek island, valued at $68 billion.