Lauren Sanchez unveils $10M Safe Water initiative in the Global South

There are a lot of stressful and heartbreaking things happening around the world right now, but some celebrities are doing what they can to help make a difference. On Thursday, Lauren Sanchez announced that the Bezos Earth Fund is allocating $10 million to Water.org. “Access to safe water is crucial. But in developing countries, inefficient water systems can mean that safe water doesn’t reach those who need it most,” they wrote in the caption.

Sánchez serves as the Vice Chair of her fiance Jeff Bezos’ Earth Fund and has always been dedicated to fighting climate change and protecting nature. The pledge will increase local utility capacity for safe water and sanitation in the Global South. “Together we will help improve water utility infrastructure, health, livelihoods, and resilience, while also curbing energy waste and carbon emissions,” the statement read.





Sanchez’s humanitarian efforts

The Emmy Award-winning journalist and pilot has helped spearhead many initiatives with the Earth Fund. She also works with “Bezos Day One Fund,” and “This is About Humanity,” an organization committed to raising awareness and offering assistance to families separated and later reunited at the U.S.-Mexico border.

She’s made giving back a family affair as well. In August, she shared photos of her son Nikko G, who she shares with NFL star Tony Gonzalez, lending his hand to This Is About Humanity. They visited kids living in shelters in Mexico and helped bring meals and supplies. “It was an incredibly moving experience to spend time with these amazing kids living in shelters. Their resilience and spirit touched my heart deeply,” she wrote in the caption.



From the photo, it looks like Nikko was hands-on with the meals. “With my own kids by my side, we came together to make delicious meals, cupcakes and passed out backpacks filled with games, stuffed animals and essential supplies,” she continued.