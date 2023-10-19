Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro will see each other again very soon

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s breakup shocked fans and was one of the biggest celebrity splits this year. The former engaged couple has seemingly spent their lives apart since they shared the news in July. But in less than a month they will be in the same venue.

The Latin Grammys are in Sevilla, Spain, this year, with the awards taking place, on November 16. Typically, the days leading up to the awards are filled with interviews, rehearsals, and media hubs. It will be a night full of music and possibly the first time Rosalía and Alejandro see each other since they called it off.

Rosalía confirmed she will be in attendance in her interview with Penélope Cruz for Vogue Spain. The 31-year-old’s confirmation comes a few days after Alejandro’s, who will be performing. Rosalía has not been announced as a performer, but there will be more names revealed as we get closer to the big night.

They are both nominated at the awards, with Alejandro nominated for best album for Saturno, and the Motomami nominated for General Field Record of the year for “Despechá.“

The song Alejandro will definitely not be performing

We will have to see what song Alejandro hits the stage with, but he’s already vowed to never sing the song dedicated to Rosalia again.

While Rosalía chose to distance herself to cope with the end of her relationship, only recently returning to social media, Rauw expressed his pain through music. In mid-August, the 30-year-old released the song ‘Hayami Hana (By Raúl)’ with verses dedicated to Rosalía, saying goodbye to their relationship.

The composition, which is over five minutes long, includes lines like, ‘Just in case we never speak again, and my favorite eyes never look at me again, I made this for when you want to remember your crazy guy who truly loved you.’”

During his stop in Barcelona on the Saturno World Tour, Rauw told the audience: ‘I will never sing it again in my life.’ He could have made this decision for many reasons, like it’s too painful, or he’s simply ready to move on.