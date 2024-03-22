Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía drop cryptic messages: Fans believe they still think of each other

Music fans are often intrigued by hints, clues, and cryptic messages that suggest possible collaborations or romantic relationships. Exes Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía have sparked intense speculation about whether they are still thinking about each other.

The intrigue began when Puerto Rican sensation Rauw Alejandro took to his social media platforms to share a snapshot of himself dining at a ramen restaurant in Tokyo. While this might seem like an ordinary occurrence for a celebrity, what caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was that the restaurant featured prominently in one of Rosalía’s music videos. Not just any music video, but the one tied to her hit single “Tuya.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Rosalía, who was celebrating the second anniversary of her groundbreaking album “MOTOMAMI,” took the opportunity to share exclusive merchandise on her website. Among the items was a particularly intriguing t-shirt emblazoned with the words, “Sé que tú no me has olvidao,” accompanied by an image of a chihuahua.

While these may seem like innocuous references on the surface, fans quickly delved into speculation mode, dissecting every word and image for hidden meanings. The phrase “Sé que tú no me has olvidao” translates to “I know you haven’t forgotten me,” hinting at a past connection or lingering feelings. And what about the chihuahua? Does it hold a deeper significance known only to the two artists?

Of course, until the artists themselves officially confirm, these hints and clues remain open to interpretation.

Their breakup

One of the most talked-about breakups of 2023 was between Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía. The couple had decided to go their separate ways just a few months after joyfully announcing their engagement.

“When the news came out that neither of us wanted to announce our breakup, it was tough. We weren’t paying much attention to what was happening on social media because things were clear in our personal lives,” he shared in an interview with Chente Ydrach.

“I will always say what happened, and I don’t want to leave anything to speculation,” he said to clarify that he did not cheat on the woman he loved so much. Even then, the Spanish singer issued a brief statement to silence those versions, suggesting that someone else was between them. “I want, respect, and appreciate Raúl a lot. Pay no attention to the rumors; we know what we have lived. This moment is not easy, so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting,” she wrote on her Instagram stories, followed by a white heart.