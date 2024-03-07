Rosalía shares a photo of herself crying

Rosalía is looking for tricks to stop crying. But it’s not because she’s sad about something, it’s because of those pesky onions. On Thursday, the Spanish singer shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, and the first one was her holding a knife with tears in her eyes. On the corner of the knife were onion slices, revealing the source of her tears. “Any tricks to keep from crying?” she captioned the post in Spanish.

The caption opened up the comments for discussion, and thousands of her 27.9 million followers began sharing tips, and they weren’t all related to cutting onions. “Getting back with rauw,” reads the top-liked comment. “Don’t date men,” another person quipped.

Some people were offering some helpful onion tips, like Colombian singer Goyo, who suggested she have a mouthful of water while cutting the stinky vegetable. Another person wrote, “A simple and pretty curious tip to prevent eye irritation when chopping onions is to light a candle next to the cutting board. Apparently, the lit candle helps absorb volatile substances emitted by the plant, which prevents them from reaching the nostrils and eyes.”

News broke that Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, who were engaged, split ways in July 2024. It’s almost been a year, but fans are still hoping they get back together.

Since the split the “Motomami” singer has been dating Golden Globe Award winner, Jeremy Allen White. They were first seen together in October 2023, and it was confirmed with numerous outlets in November.

They were last seen together sharing looking happily in love at a Mexican restaurant in LA. Although it’s been over a month, the powerhouse couple is extremely busy with their own careers.

Rosalia was in Paris for Fashion Week in February, but The Bear star liked one of her posts, so things seem to be going strong still for the couple!