Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White look in love while eating Mexican in LA

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White continue to spend more time together. The two were photographed having an informal dinner in Los Angeles, and looking happier and more in love than ever.

The couple was photographed having dinner at a Mexican restaurant. For the occasion, they both dressed informally, with Rosalia wearing a black coat and matching shirt. She wore her hair loose and tied in a half bun. In the case of Jeremy, he wore a grey sweater, some black pants and white shoes. He was wearing a large black beanie.

Photographers captured the two as they enjoyed their meal, with them smiling and talking all through their visit at the restaurant. After dinner, the two were photographed leaving together, with Jeremy carrying some leftovers in a brown paper bag, and both of them taking their bottled water to go.

Rosalia and Jeremy have been enjoying Los Angeles together

Earlier this month, the pair was photographed while going on a hike together in Los Angeles. Photos showed the two kissing and hugging. The appearances follow Jeremy’s award wins at shows like the Emmys and the Golden Globes, where he won best actor for his performance on “The Bear.”

As he walked the red carpet at the Critics Choce Awards, Jeremy wore a black tux with a bright red rose brooch pinned to the lapel of his jacket. Many viewers interpreted the moment as a subtle tribute for Rosalia, suggesting their relationship is growing more serious.