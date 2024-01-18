Jeremy Allen White’s unbuttoned shirt and rose pin have people talking

Jeremy Allen White has captivated the world with his eyes, talent, and beauty. The “The Bear” actor has been consistently winning awards, and despite already baring it all for his Calvin Klein ad, fans still go wild when they catch a glimpse of his skin.



On Monday night at the Emmy’s, while accepting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series with the rest of his cast, two of the actor’s buttons lost their grip, revealing a couple of inches of his chest.



Fans of the actor took to Twitter to share photos of him with hilarious captions. Some examples include: “Jeremy Allen White’s button was a paid actor (I paid it),” “JEREMY ALLEN WHITE, YOU WANT ME TO BUTTON YOUR SHIRT, BABY,” “Jeremy Allen White, unbutton some more buttons, why doncha,” and “No thoughts, just Jeremy Allen White’s sl**ty little white suit with the buttons undone.”



Jeremy wears Rosalia’s rose?

The blue-eyed star is also making headlines for his relationship with Rosalia. At the Golden Globes, the actor was spotted wearing a red rose pin on his tuxedo, reminiscent of the same red rose that Rauw Alejandro wore at the 2022 Latin Grammys with Rosalia.



Per DailyMail, it’s a $875 Tiffany & Co Amapola Brooch with red silk.

Rosalia and Alejandro were together for three years, and were engaged. They confirmed their breakup in July 2023.

Fans don’t believe the rose, which seems like a dedication to Rosalia’s name, is a coincidence. People think she may have gifted the pin to both men. “It’s like her ‘been there, done that’ stamp. And I think it’s beautiful,” a fan commented on Instagram.

Do you think the rose was just a coincidence?