Jeremy Allen White’s winning streak continues, while Rosalía eyes Hollywood move with Ana de Armas

We are only in mid-January, and Jeremy Allen White has already won two prestigious awards, making 2024 a promising year for the ‘Shameless’ actor. Following his recent Golden Globe accolade for Best Comedy Actor, the actor also won a Critics‘ Choice Award this past weekend for his outstanding performance in the acclaimed series ‘The Bear.’With the show’s success, Jeremy is a top contender for another renowned award, the SAG, scheduled for February 24th.

Moreover, his recent Calvin Klein underwear campaign has further elevated his status as a sex symbol, making it safe to say that the 32-year-old New Yorker is having quite a remarkable start to the year!

While he is experiencing a significant phase in his career, Jeremy is also going through a new phase in his personal life. Last October, his relationship with Rosalía came to light, and just recently, the couple was photographed kissing in Los Angeles.

©GrosbyGroup



New hot couple: Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía

Interestingly, for the Critics‘ Choice awards, Jeremy wore a pin of a red rose with a silver stem, which fans speculate could be a nod to Rosalía —a gesture of her presence with him that night. It’s a very similar brooch, coincidentally worn by Rauw Alejandro at the 2022 Latin Grammys when Rosalía posed with her then-boyfriend.

©GettyImages



Jeremy Allen White, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía’s possible leap into Hollywood

Rosalía’s recent sightings in Los Angeles have been linked to spending time with Jeremy Allen. However, he may not be the only reason she is in Hollywood. According to CNBC, the Catalan artist is on the verge of making her big-screen debut, and it’s not surprising given her undeniable charisma on stage. After a busy 2023 celebrating the end of her Motomami tour and healing from her breakup with Rauw Alejandro, her schedule is open. It wouldn’t be surprising if she embarks on a new project.

As reported, the project she’s negotiating involves Ana de Armas, whose career took off in Spain and crossed over to become a star in the U.S. The untitled film, directed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman (known for “The Wanting Mare”), features Ana playing twin sisters in a fantasy story that might also include Viggo Mortensen. Although official details are yet to come out, filming is set to commence in the coming months.

It is not confirmed whether Rosalía will explore this new aspect of her career. Nevertheless, she’s no stranger to being in front of the camera, having made a cameo in Pedro Almodóvar’s film “Pain and Glory” in 2019, alongside Spanish actress Penélope Cruz (singing “A tu vera” by Lola Flores by the riverbank while doing laundry).