Ryan Gosling supports Eva Mendes’ book release while promoting his new film

Ryan Gosling is taking advantage of the spotlight to support Eva Mendes’ new book. Over the past few weeks, Gosling has been doing some press work for his new film, “Fall Guy.” In new videos, Gosling is seen wearing a T-shirt that reads “Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries,” which is the title of Mendes new kids’ book, which is coming out later this year.

The interview features Gosling and his co-star Emily Blunt discussing all sorts of topics, from Taylor Swift, to their new film. The T-shirt is white and reads the title of Mendes’ book in chest.

The book follows Desi, a little girl who’s scared of the monsters under her bed, and her mom, as the two try to cope and resolve the problem.

Mendes previously teased the book, which marks her debut as a children’s author. “Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi’s, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate.”

Mendes personal message to her followers

Earlier this year, Mendes took to Instagram to tease the cover of her book and discuss her inspiration. Alongside the cover, Mendes also shared a photo of herself and her daughter playing together. “My latest project is a true labor of love. Being the Mami to my two little girls has inspired me to write my first picture book,” wrote Mendes in the post’s caption.

“I’m especially proud this book will be available in English AND Spanish por supuesto, on September 17th.”