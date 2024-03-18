Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt movie breaks Guinness World Record

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are starring in “The Fall Guy,” a movie about a stunt guy who suddenly has to act as the hero and lead star of his own story. Directed by stunt performer and filmmaker David Leitch, the film has just broken a Guinness World Record.

©GettyImages



Gosling and some of his stunt performers, Ben Jenkin and Logan Holladay

Gosling and Blunt presented Logan Holladay, one of the film’s stunt performers, with the Guinness World Certificate for most cannon rolls done on a car. The film was shot in Australia and featured Holladay rolling the car eight times, breaking a record that was previously held by 2006’s “Casino Royale.”

Gosling and Blunt made an appearace at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. “He’s buckling me into a car for a stunt he’s about to do, and then he goes on to do eight and a half cannon rolls, which is a world record,” Gosling said. “Then, he pulls me out of the car and pats me on the back for the stunt that he just did. In any other movie, you wouldn’t know that. But in this movie, you do. There’s a lack of recognition for the contribution that [stunt performers] make to cinema and some of the best moments in films that we love so much. That ends here.”

Blunt and Gosling’s tribute to stunt performers

Blunt and Gosling made an appearance together at the Academy Awards, introducing a tribute to stunt performers and calling them some of the unsung heroes in filmmaking.

The tribute contained some of the most iconic stunts in film history, including moments by Buster Keaton, Jackie Chan, and scenes in “The Matrix” and other iconic movies. “Stunt performers and the action they design continue to create some of the most memorable moments in the history of cinema. And they’ve been doing it from the start,” said Gosling in a voice over.

“The Fall Guy” premieres in theaters this May 3rd.