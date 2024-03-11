Oscars 2024: See the complete list of winners

The 96th Academy Awards have concluded, marking another memorable night in Hollywood. From its glamorous red carpet to the ceremony that celebrated the outstanding achievements and shining stars of the film industry.

From exceptional performances to captivating storytelling, this year’s event showcased the highest level of cinematic excellence. Oppenheimer and Poor Things came in strong today as the top favorites, and they didn’t disappoint! The movie directed by Christopher Nolan dominated in seven categories it was nominated for, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Meanwhile, Emma Stone’s film grabbed four awards, including Best Actress.

The complete list of winners

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” WINNER

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

©GettyImages



The “Oppenheimer” team receiving the Oscar

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Winner

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

©GettyImages



Cillian Murphy won the award for Best Actor.

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” Winner

©GettyImages



Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress.

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - Winner

Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor ThingsJonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

©GettyImages



Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar.

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - Winner

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

©GettyImages



Robert Downey Jr won his first Oscar.

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - Winner

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

©GettyImages



Da’Vine Joy Randolph gave a moving speech.

Best International Feature

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) - Winner

Perfect Days (Japoón)

La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)

Io capitano (Italia)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For?, Barbie (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) - Winner

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

It Never Went Away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot

©GettyImages



Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) - Winner

Killers of the Flower Moon

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Poor Things

American Fiction



Best Costume Design

Barbie

Poor Things (Holly Waddington) - Winner

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame) - Winner

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Anatomy of a Fall

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lame gave ‘Oppenheimer’ one of her Oscars.

Best Cinematography

El Conde, Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer , Hoyte van Hoytema - Winner

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Best Production Design

Poor Things - Winner

Napoleon

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest ( Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers) - Winner

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One - Winner

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Napoleon

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Four Daughters

20 Days In Mariupol - Winner

To Kill A Tiger

The Eternal Memory

Best Documentary Short Subject

The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop , Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers - Winner

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron - Winner

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Winner

Best Hair and Makeup

Golda

La Sociedad de la Nieve

Poor Things (Josh Weston, Nadia Stacey and Mark Coulier) - Winner

Oppenheimer

Maestro

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Zone Of Interest

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction (Cord Jefferson) - Winner

©GettyImages



Cord Jefferson won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘American Fiction’.

Best Original Screenplay

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet y Arthur Harari)- Winner

The Holdovers

May December

Maestro

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson y Steven Rales) - Winner