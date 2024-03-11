Oscars 2024: The complete list of winners of the 96th Academy Awards©Getty Images
Exceptional Talent

Oscars 2024: See the complete list of winners

After an exciting ceremony full of surprises, see the winners that walked away with the coveted golden trophy

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The 96th Academy Awards have concluded, marking another memorable night in Hollywood. From its glamorous red carpet to the ceremony that celebrated the outstanding achievements and shining stars of the film industry.

From exceptional performances to captivating storytelling, this year’s event showcased the highest level of cinematic excellence. Oppenheimer and Poor Things came in strong today as the top favorites, and they didn’t disappoint! The movie directed by Christopher Nolan dominated in seven categories it was nominated for, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Meanwhile, Emma Stone’s film grabbed four awards, including Best Actress.

The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences Presents "Meet The Oscars"©GettyImages

The complete list of winners

Best picture

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer” WINNER
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”
Equipo de "Oppenheimer"©GettyImages
The “Oppenheimer” team receiving the Oscar

Best actor in a leading role

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
  • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
  • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
  • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Winner
  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Cillian Murphy won the award for Best Actor.©GettyImages
Cillian Murphy won the award for Best Actor.

Best actress in a leading role

  • Annette Bening, “Nyad”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
  • Emma Stone, “Poor Things” Winner
Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress.©GettyImages
Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress.


Best Director

  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - Winner
  • Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor ThingsJonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar.©GettyImages
Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar.

Best Supporting Actor

  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - Winner
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert Downey Jr won his first Oscar.©GettyImages
Robert Downey Jr won his first Oscar.

Best Supporting Actress

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - Winner
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
Da’Vine Joy Randolph gave a moving speech.©GettyImages
Da’Vine Joy Randolph gave a moving speech.

Best International Feature

  • The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) - Winner
  • Perfect Days (Japoón)
  • La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)
  • Io capitano (Italia)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)

Best Original Song

  • What Was I Made For?, Barbie (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) - Winner
  • I’m Just Ken, Barbie
  • It Never Went Away, American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
  • The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell win an Oscar for Best Original Song.©GettyImages
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Best Original Score

  • Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) - Winner
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
  • Poor Things
  • American Fiction

Best Costume Design

  • Barbie
  • Poor Things (Holly Waddington) - Winner
  • Oppenheimer
  • Napoleon
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Film Editing

  • Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame) - Winner
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things
  • The Holdovers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
Jennifer Lame gave ‘Oppenheimer’ one of her Oscars.©GettyImages
Jennifer Lame gave ‘Oppenheimer’ one of her Oscars.

Best Cinematography

  • El Conde, Edward Lachman
  • Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
  • Maestro, Matthew Libatique
  • Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema - Winner
  • Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Best Production Design

  • Poor Things - Winner
  • Napoleon
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest ( Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers) - Winner

Best Visual Effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla: Minus One - Winner
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Napoleon
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Best Documentary Feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • Four Daughters
  • 20 Days In Mariupol - Winner
  • To Kill A Tiger
  • The Eternal Memory

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
  • The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner
  • Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
  • The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers - Winner
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Animated Feature

  • The Boy and the Heron - Winner
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams

Best Animated Short Film

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Winner

Best Hair and Makeup

  • Golda
  • La Sociedad de la Nieve
  • Poor Things (Josh Weston, Nadia Stacey and Mark Coulier) - Winner
  • Oppenheimer
  • Maestro

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • The Zone Of Interest
  • Oppenheimer
  • Barbie
  • Poor Things
  • American Fiction (Cord Jefferson) - Winner
Cord Jefferson won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘American Fiction’.©GettyImages
Cord Jefferson won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘American Fiction’.

 Best Original Screenplay

  • Past Lives
  • Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet y Arthur Harari)- Winner
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Maestro
    •  

Best Live-Action Short Film

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Night of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson y Steven Rales) - Winner

