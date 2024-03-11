Oscars 2024: See the complete list of winners

The 96th Academy Awards have concluded, marking another memorable night in Hollywood. From its glamorous red carpet to the ceremony that celebrated the outstanding achievements and shining stars of the film industry.
From exceptional performances to captivating storytelling, this year’s event showcased the highest level of cinematic excellence. Oppenheimer and Poor Things came in strong today as the top favorites, and they didn’t disappoint! The movie directed by Christopher Nolan dominated in seven categories it was nominated for, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Meanwhile, Emma Stone’s film grabbed four awards, including Best Actress.
The complete list of winners
Best picture
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer” WINNER
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Best actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Winner
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Best actress in a leading role
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things” Winner
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - Winner
- Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor ThingsJonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - Winner
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - Winner
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
Best International Feature
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) - Winner
- Perfect Days (Japoón)
- La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)
- Io capitano (Italia)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
Best Original Song
- What Was I Made For?, Barbie (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) - Winner
- I’m Just Ken, Barbie
- It Never Went Away, American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot
Best Original Score
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) - Winner
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Poor Things (Holly Waddington) - Winner
- Oppenheimer
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Film Editing
- Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame) - Winner
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- The Holdovers
- Anatomy of a Fall
Best Cinematography
- El Conde, Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro, Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema - Winner
- Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
Best Production Design
- Poor Things - Winner
- Napoleon
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest ( Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers) - Winner
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One - Winner
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Napoleon
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Four Daughters
- 20 Days In Mariupol - Winner
- To Kill A Tiger
- The Eternal Memory
Best Documentary Short Subject
- The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers - Winner
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron - Winner
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
Best Animated Short Film
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Winner
Best Hair and Makeup
- Golda
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
- Poor Things (Josh Weston, Nadia Stacey and Mark Coulier) - Winner
- Oppenheimer
- Maestro
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Zone Of Interest
- Oppenheimer
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- American Fiction (Cord Jefferson) - Winner
Best Original Screenplay
- Past Lives
- Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet y Arthur Harari)- Winner
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Maestro
Best Live-Action Short Film
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson y Steven Rales) - Winner