One of the highly anticipated moments has arrived as the curtains rose on the grand stage of the film industry’s most prestigious event. The 96th Academy Awards ceremony beckoned, drawing in scores of luminaries to the iconic Dolby Theatre.

Among the distinguished attendees were numerous prominent figures from the Hispanic and Latino entertainment realm, including Eva Longoria, Rita Moreno, Mario Lopez, Colman Domingo, Anya Taylor-Joy, America Ferrera, and many more, who graced the red carpet with their presence, adding a touch of glamour and excitement to the evening’s festivities.

Let’s look at the Latinos and Latinas representing the culture at the 2024 Oscars.