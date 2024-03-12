Eva Longoria shares a hilarious video of her walking to the Oscars in giant heels

Eva Longoria was one of many A-list stars at the Academy Awards on Sunday, but she had to get there on her own two feet. On Tuesday, the 48-year-old shared a hilarious video on TikTok making her way to the event in her stunning black gown by Tamara Ralph and giant heels.



“True life: I literally walked to the Oscars,” she captioned the video. ‘This is the real #bts no fancy car drop off here!!“

The Flamin Hot director was there in support of the film’s original song, “The Fire Inside,” written by Diane Warren, which was up for Best Original Song. Becky G performed the song on stage with an all-girl choir, which was a historical moment for the Oscars, as Becky was the first Mexican-American singer to ever take the stage.



Longoria has been sharing some behind-the-scenes looks of her time getting ready, and on the morning of, she revealed her pre-Oscars meal. While some could have guessed the meal was air, she had a giant plate of potato chips with onion chive dip.





“People always ask me what I eat the day before the Oscars—not the day before, the day of. Right before the Oscars—and this is,” she said on her TikTok Story, holding the untouched plate. “I thought these were sweet potatoes. They’re not, they’re just potato chips.”

The Desperate Housewives star also shared a video of her process getting ready. She had a team of hands helping her with her hair and makeup and putting on her gown.



But Longoria didn’t just attend the Oscars, she was also a guest at the famous Vanity Fair after-party. She was dripping in gold crystals, looking snatched in another dress by Tamara Ralph. She shared a clip of the look on Instagram, quipping in the caption, “Who needs to breathe.”

