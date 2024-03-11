Becky G invites all-girl choir to perform ‘The Fire Inside’ at the 2024 Oscars

Becky G set the stage on fire during her electrifying performance of “The Fire Inside” at the 2024 Oscars. Held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the multi-talented artist delivered a show-stopping rendition of the powerful track.

Penned by the renowned songwriter Diane Warren, “The Fire Inside” was not only a nominee for Best Original Song but also part of the entertainment of the night. Despite missing the coveted award, Becky G’s performance impacted far beyond the accolades.

The singer and actress took center stage amidst a backdrop of CGI flames, symbolizing the intensity of the song’s message, bringing out an all-girl choir to join her, elevating the performance to new heights with their harmonious voices and collective energy.

Receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song

Becky G, whose real name is Rebbecca Marie Gomez, recorded the track that Diane Warren wrote. The artist and businesswoman took to her Instagram account to share her candid reaction with her fans. In a tearful video, she expressed how much the nomination meant and how proud she was of Warren.

“We’re nominated, guys, for an Oscar,” Becky G shared with tears. “And I just wanted to say thank you so much to Diane and Eva for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful project because this film, this team, this song represents something so close to my heart. It is my heart.”

“This is literally, like, one of my dreams coming true in front of the world. And so I just wanted to share that with you guys and say thank you, thank you.” In the video’s caption, the star thanked Warren and Eva Longoria for including her in this project, writing, “Thank you for trusting me to bring part of this vision to life.”

All about “The Fire Inside”

“The Fire Inside” was written by Academy Award-nominated Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Golden Globe award-winning songwriter Diane Warren. “The Fire Inside,” is part of the motion picture soundtrack from Searchlight Pictures’ FLAMIN’ HOT, directed by Eva Longoria.

Becky G, who is a multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist showcases her solid and sultry voice with an empowering message and an upbeat fiery tempo.

The movie tells the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, who, as a Frito Lay janitor, disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

