Beck G will be singing at the Oscars: Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling and more to perform

Award Season is coming to an end, but not without a lineup of incredible performances by some of our favorite artists. This time the 96th Academy Awards will include performances by all five of this year’s nominees for original songs at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Viewers can expect to watch Becky G perform ‘The Fire Inside’ from Eva Longoria’s film ‘Flamin’ Hot.’ Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will be performing their song ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the popular film ’Barbie,’ while Billie Eilish and Finneas, will be performing ‘What Was I Made For?’

Becky G shared her excitement on social media after the announcement was made public, with her fans praising her for a new achievement. “What a night it’s gonna be!!!” one person wrote, while the director of the film Eva Longoria wrote, “Let’s gooooo! So proud of you and this song and this film!!!!!! Go out there and represent!!!”

The actress and filmmaker also took to Instagram to share her admiration for Becky G, sharing the news on Instagram Stories, and writing, “My girl Becky G is bringing The Fire Inside to the Oscars stage,” declaring that she will be “representing us.”

Among the rest of the performers, Jon Batiste will take the stage with ‘It Never Went Away’ from ‘American Symphony,’ and Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

Becky G recently showed her support for Jennifer Lopez, attending the premiere of her latest film and musical project ‘This Is Me Now: A Love Story,’ which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.