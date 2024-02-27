Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and more to present at the Oscars

The Academy Awards are right around the corner. The event will be hosted on March 10th, with the first round of presenters being announced. The line up has a mixture of actors that include Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o.

The announcement was made on Instagram and lists out some of the names that will be presenting that evening, including Mahershala Ali, Jaime Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

Over the coming days, we’ll expect more announcements regarding the show. In the meantime, here’s what we know:

Who’s hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host. He’s returning to the gig for the fourth time. “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janey Yang. “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

Who’s performing?

Yesterday, it was also confirmed that Ryan Gosling will be one of the evening’s performers. Gosling will be performing “I’m Just Ken,” the “Barbie” song that was nominated for best original song this year. He’ll likely be joined onstage by Mark Ronson, who wrote the song with Andrew Wyatt.

Gosling had previously discussed the opportunity to perform at the Oscars and revealed that he hadn’t been approached yet. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” he said in an interview with Variety. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

How to watch

The Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday March, 10th. The event will kick off earlier than usual, scheduled for 7PM East time.