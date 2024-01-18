Ryan Gosling’s daughters aren’t allowed to watch the ‘Barbie’ movie

Ryan Gosling has revealed that his daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, are prohibited from watching the “Barbie” movie. He wants to ensure they don’t associate their Ken dolls with his performance. The actor, who shares the daughters with Eva Mendes, believes it’s unsuitable for them to think he might inspire any Ken doll.

“I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken,” he joked with E! News. “I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy.”

Although his daughters hadn’t seen the film, they visited him to set one day. “They’ve seen little parts of it, and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number,” he revealed.

Their reaction to seeing their dad on the set

“I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to Target?’ And we go to Target, and then they’d slowly go by the Barbie aisle,” he revealed. “And my wife and I sort of realized, ‘OK, I think it’s time to let them have Barbies.’”

According to Gosling, while shopping, he noticed his daughters have “no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too.”

A record-breaking film

The actor went viral during the 2024 Critics Choice Award after taking home Best Song for Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken.” The 43-year-old actor was visibly confused as his eyes darted to both sides, wondering if what he had just heard was reality.

©Getty Images





Made in collaboration with Mark Ronson, fans of the actor are encouraging him to make another album with his band Dead Man’s Bones, as this is not the first time he has shown his musical skills.