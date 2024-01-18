"Barbie" Premiere - Arrivals©GettyImages
Celebrity dads

Ryan Gosling’s daughters aren’t allowed to watch the ‘Barbie’ movie

He wants to ensure they don’t associate their Ken dolls with his performance

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Ryan Gosling has revealed that his daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, are prohibited from watching the “Barbie” movie. He wants to ensure they don’t associate their Ken dolls with his performance. The actor, who shares the daughters with Eva Mendes, believes it’s unsuitable for them to think he might inspire any Ken doll.

“I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken,” he joked with E! News. “I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy.”

The European Premiere of Barbie in London©GettyImages

Although his daughters hadn’t seen the film, they visited him to set one day. “They’ve seen little parts of it, and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number,” he revealed.

Their reaction to seeing their dad on the set

“I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to Target?’ And we go to Target, and then they’d slowly go by the Barbie aisle,” he revealed. “And my wife and I sort of realized, ‘OK, I think it’s time to let them have Barbies.’”

Celebrity dads

Alex Rodriguez visits his daughter in college and gets stuck doing chores

Tom Hanks’ rare red carpet moment with Rita Wilson and sons Chet and Truman

J Balvin and Maluma joked about their babies ending up together while promoting a new song

According to Gosling, while shopping, he noticed his daughters have “no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too.”

A record-breaking film

The actor went viral during the 2024 Critics Choice Award after taking home Best Song for Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken.” The 43-year-old actor was visibly confused as his eyes darted to both sides, wondering if what he had just heard was reality.

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Red Carpet©Getty Images

Made in collaboration with Mark Ronson, fans of the actor are encouraging him to make another album with his band Dead Man’s Bones, as this is not the first time he has shown his musical skills.

Related Video:

'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega says there will be 'more horror' on Season 2

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more