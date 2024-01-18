Alex Rodriguez visits his daughter in college and gets stuck doing chores

Baseball legend, Alex Rodriguez, is a proud father of two daughters; Natasha, 19, and Ella, 15, who are, without a doubt, the great loves of his life. The young women are forging their own path in life with the oldest pursuing a BFA in musical theatre at the University of Michigan.



Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha

When his first-born daughter decided to leave home to pursue her passion for performing arts, the 47-year-old former baseball player described the moment as 'bittersweet.’ “Tashi, I can't make time go stop, so my wish for you is that you go out into the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself. As you move from one chapter to the next, I am so proud of who you are as a person. Always proud of you!” he wrote. Now that she’s in school, he is helping her anyway he can.





On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez's ex – who spends most of his time in Miami – made a trip to spend time with his daughter after she invited him to go to dinner. But the teen had a secret to-do list for her dad. The retired athleted washed her clothes before spending two hours at Trader Joes getting her groceries.

Sharing a hilarious clip to Instagram, Alex said, “I was very excited, my daughter asked me to come to dinner here at the University of Michigan. I fly in, I go to his dorm, the first thing we do is go do laundry and then I'm starving, I thought we were going to a nice restaurant and then we stopped at Trader's Joe and we've been here for the last two hours. We have enough food for four semesters and I'm still dying of hunger.”

The hungry dad, who recently showed off his abs, couldn't even leave the store in peace, making his way to a “Do Not Enter,” door, which made Natasha laugh.



Natasha, 18, has decided to study Art at the University of Michigan

Arod's conditions for his daughter to study art

Alex has been a single father since divorcing Cynthia Curtis in 2008 and his daughter Natasha, is the first to leave the nest. Before she left for college, he had one condition about the classes she should take at the University.

The only requirement for Natasha was to include business classes along with her chosen field of study. “My only condition is - because all these young actors want to bypass college - and I’m always saying, like, ‘You can [study] drama, you can do whatever you want, but as long as you’re taking your business classes at Michigan; they have a great business school,’” Rodriguez, told Us Weekly. “And that was [the] deal.”