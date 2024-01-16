Jennifer Lopez shows support for the LGBTQ community attending drag brunch in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez had the time of her life in Los Angeles over the weekend. The fan-favorite musician made an unexpected appearance at The Abbey in West Hollywood, surprising guests during their Sunday Service Drag Brunch.

The Hollywood star took the stage on Sunday while drag performers celebrated JLo’s latest music release. The star visited the popular venue to show support for the LGBTQ community and pay tribute to David Cooley, CEO & founder of The Abbey for his ongoing contributions.

©IAN BUOSI





The singer partied with the attendees, celebrating the release of her new single and music video ‘Can’t Get Enough’ from her upcoming album ‘This Is Me... Now.’ She also took the opportunity to serve some of her delicious Delola cocktails, created with mixologist Lynnette Marrero.

©IAN BUOSI





JLo has previously talked about her appreciation for the LGBTQ community, writing a love letter to the in 2017. “When I was growing up in the Bronx, I always thought my aunt Myrza was the coolest. She lived in NYC and wanted to be an actress. I wanted to be just like her,” she shared with Billboard.

Jennifer Lopez drag queen surprised by Jennifer Lopez, at The Abbey, West Hollywood California. pic.twitter.com/uFSbQ3ak9t — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 15, 2024

“What I didn’t realize was that she was struggling with being gay,” Jennifer explained. “At that time, families didn’t sit around a dinner table and talk about tolerance and acceptance. Life was different and it is heartbreaking for me to think about it now.”

“Myzra isn’t with us anymore, but I like to think she is proudly looking down on me from above — the way I always looked up to her,” JLo shared with the publication during Pride Month.