Bella Hadid discusses ‘dark’ journey that led to better mental health

Bella Hadid has been undergoing a mental health and wellness journey over the past couple of years. The model, businesswoman, and actress has revealed that she has been dealing with Lyme Disease and its symptoms since 2013. Last August she shared a post revealing that she’s been struggling with feeling sick, and announced that she’d be taking a break in order to focus on her health.

©GettyImages



Bella Hadid watching her boyfriend compete in Texas

In a new interview, Hadid revealed what prompted her change towards wellness. While discussing her new brand Orebella with Vogue, Hadid revealed the change was sparked by social media. “One day, I woke up and just saw something on Instagram,” she said, not revealing what it was. “I knew I needed to make changes in my life to become happy with myself, so I chose to go through this journey. I went through a lot of things mentally, and at one point it got pretty dark. I’m a sensitive person and going through pain is the only way to grow.”

In the interview, Hadid revealed her Lyme Disease diagnosis has pushed her to focus on the things in life that make her feel present and that help her “remember who I am.” One of these practices is essential oils, which Hadid calls an inspiration for her new businessventure, Orebella, which is a fragrance brand.

Hadid reveals the origins of the brand

Over the past few days, Hadid has been discussing her brand with various news outlets, explaining where the idea came from. In an interview with WWD, Hadid revealed she was inspired by her home. “My way into fragrance was being on my farm with our lavender plants, and we have a cute health-food store down the street from my house there… They have the craziest variety of essential oils, and I’m obsessed with putting things together that you wouldn’t normally smell,” she said.