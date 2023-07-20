Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman announce their break up

Bella Hadid is going through a difficult time. Earlier this week, it was revealed that she was receiving daily treatment for Lyme disease and was taking some time off work. Now, her reps are confirming that she and her boyfriend of two years Marc Kalman have concluded their relationship.

Hadid and Kalman appear to have broken up in the spring. "They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. "Bella is taking some much deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it."

Last year, things looked much different for the couple, with there being rumors of an incoming engagement. ET claims Kalman was planning when to propose to Hadid, and that they had talked about the possibility of getting engaged and marrying in California.

Kalman and Hadid were rumored to have been together since the year 2020, but confirmed their relationship in 2021. The two were spotted on various trips together, including vacations to Paris and New York.

Bella Hadid’s health struggles

Hadid and her brother Anwar were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. Since, she has been open with her diagnosis and struggle managing symptoms and side effects of the disease. She’s also been open about her complex relationship with alcohol, sharing an Instagram post in March where she celebrated five months of sobriety.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...