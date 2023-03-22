How Bella Hadid celebrated 5 months of sobriety: WATCH

Bella Hadid is celebrating a special moment in her life. The supermodel traveled to Las Vegas to mark five months of being alcohol free, having the best time with her closest friends and promoting her wellness brand, which has helped her make a series of changes in order to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

The 26-year-old model showed how proud she is of her milestone, revealing that she wants to share her journey with her fans and followers, after launching ‘Kin Euphorics.’ Bella went on to say that she wanted to create a brand, alongside co-founder Jen Batchelor, which could be included in everyone’s lifestyle, whether or not they decided to stop drinking alcohol.

“We want music listeners, DJs, dancers, clubbers, ravers, musicians, eaters, drinkers, sober ragers to use kin as part of their lifestyle. Whether it’s to drink spritz to rage all night (with alcohol or not) actual sunshine for your hangover, light wave to come down, or Bloom for a little something extra, we have a drink for you,” she wrote.

The model wore a red ensemble for the celebration, showing off her matching red curls and pairing her outfit with black strappy heels. “This is the best side to be on, always here for you, proud of you,” Naomi Campbell wrote, congratulating her for her achievement.

She previously revealed to InStyle that she had done her “fair share of drinking,“ explaining that she ”loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.“

“I don’t feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school. There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?” she concluded.