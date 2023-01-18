Bella Hadid transforms into Marilyn Monroe with new platinum blonde hairstyle: See Pics

Bella Hadid is having fun with her hair transformations! The 26-year-old supermodel decided to go platinum blonde, channeling the iconic Marilyn Monroe by wearing a wig with tight curls and posing for the camera, while applying hairspray.

“I think I’m done, what do you think?” Bella says, turning to the camera and playing with her hair. “WIGGGGGGGGED & SNATCHED,” Violet Chacki wrote, while Bella’s dad Mohamed Hadid commented, “You are beautiful. And they are dying of envy.”

Fans of the model also shared their thoughts on the new look, with someone even saying she looked like Gwen Stefani and Lizzy Grant, aka Lana Del Rey at the start of her career. Bella tagged her hair stylist Sam McKnight on the post, seemingly confirming that her new transformation might be for a new photo shoot or modeling campaign.

The model recently changed her hair during the holidays, revealing her hair transformation to fans and followers on social media, showing her new honey blonde hair color, paired with matching light eyebrows. “Feeling a little better and a little blonder,” she shared.

Bella has been thinking about going blonde for a while, previously revealing to Allure in 2018 that she wanted to “go blond,” explaining that her natural hair color is actually a lot lighter, but she has “a darker personality” and decided to be a brunette.

“Blondes are so angelic,” Bella previously said, talking about Gigi’s signature blonde hair. “My sister can get away with anything.”