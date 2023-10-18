Bella Hadid’s cowboy boyfriend: Who is Adan Banuelos?

Bella Hadid might have found a new boyfriend. In a recent video, the model was photographed in Texas while out on a stroll with Adan Banuelos. The two kissed and then continued on in their way.

Here’s what you should know about Banuelos:

He’s a cowboy and horse trainer

Adan Banuelos is a Mexican-American horse-rider and trainer. He comes from a family of riders, with his father, Ascension Banuelos, also being a renowned cowboy and a member of the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame. In 2007, Adan was also introduced in the Hall of Fame, becoming one of the youngest members to be introduced.

When did the two meet?

A timeline of their relationship hasn’t been established, with the two being spotted for the first time together very recently. Earlier this year, Bella broke up with her boyfriend Marc Kalman. She’s also been laying on low on social media following a Lyme disease flare up, revealing that she’s been focusing on her recovery for the past few months.

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this,” wrote Hadid in a post shared on August.

They both love horses

It’s unknow how the two met, but the two are passionate about horses. Bella has discussed her love of horses in the past and was even ranked nationally in the sport. In August, she shared photos alongside a horse, showing that she still practices horseback riding.