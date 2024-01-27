Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Sofia Richie, Travis Kelce, Kim Kardashian, and more

The weekend is here, and it’s time to unwind. Your favorite celebrities have been creating fun and engaging content on TikTok, amassing millions of views and likes. Get your weekend started by checking out our weekly round-up of celebrity TikToks.
1. Lele Pons
Lele Pons declares Anitta her “best friend” and shares a clip of her crushing it on stage.
@lelepons GOOO BABY @Anitta ♬ That's My Best Friend - Tokyo Vanity
2. Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Grainge announces that she is expecting her first child with her husband Elliot Grainge with an adorable video.
@sofiarichiegrainge
We can’t wait to meet you baby girl 🕊️♬ sofias song by artemas - Artemas fan
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner flaunts her mermaid inspired look at Maison Margiela show for Paris Fashion Week.
@kyliejenner
margiela mermaid♬ original sound - kardashianshulu
4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger uses his pets to show how important morning cardio is.
@arnoldschnitzel
Morning cardio is important.♬ original sound - Goldenfilmz🎞🌼
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Latto sing along to her new song, “Can’t Get Enough.”
@jlo Too good to be true…@BigLatto ♬ Can't Get Enough - Jennifer Lopez
New Music Friday: Peso Pluma, Christian Nodal, Megan Thee Stallion, Paloma Mami, Chicano Batman, and more
Pet of the week: This Golden Retriever farm allows guests to play with adorable pups
Couple jokingly invites The Obamas to their wedding and get a surprise letter back
6. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shows off her purse collection that consists of over 100 bags.
7. Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey has fun in her pool with a big smile.
@mariahcarey
Swimwear '24♬ original sound - Mariah Carey
8. Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce attempts to make his playoff game look like a Wes Anderson movie, confusing commenters.
9. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid gives looks into the camera from inside her car.
10. Will Smith
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff recreate an old photo.
@willsmith
I’ve been posin’ with this man for damn near 40 years!! Happy Bday, Snazz!!♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan