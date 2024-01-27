Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Sofia Richie, Travis Kelce, Kim Kardashian, and more

The weekend is here, and it’s time to unwind. Your favorite celebrities have been creating fun and engaging content on TikTok, amassing millions of views and likes. Get your weekend started by checking out our weekly round-up of celebrity TikToks.

1. Lele Pons

Lele Pons declares Anitta her “best friend” and shares a clip of her crushing it on stage.

2. Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Grainge announces that she is expecting her first child with her husband Elliot Grainge with an adorable video.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner flaunts her mermaid inspired look at Maison Margiela show for Paris Fashion Week.

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger uses his pets to show how important morning cardio is.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Latto sing along to her new song, “Can’t Get Enough.”



6. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shows off her purse collection that consists of over 100 bags.

7. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey has fun in her pool with a big smile.

8. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce attempts to make his playoff game look like a Wes Anderson movie, confusing commenters.

9. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid gives looks into the camera from inside her car.

10. Will Smith

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff recreate an old photo.