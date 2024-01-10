Travis Kelce eats over 4000 calories on practice and game days

At a reported 6′5 and 250 lbs, Travis Kelce needs to have enough fuel in his tank to put it all out on the field. The Kansas City Chiefs star has become the talk of the town since his relationship with Taylor Swift, and we now have a look into what he eats.

The Kansas City Chief tight end hired his childhood friend, and former truck driver, Kumar Ferguson, as his personal chef. Talking to Kansas City Magazine Ferguson revealed that Kelce eats over 4,000 calories on practice and game days.

Ferguson prepares three meals a day for the 34-year-old athlete. For breakfast, which is said to be the most important meal of the day, Kelce eats oatmeal with fresh fruit.

The pasta lover ends his day with seafood Alfredo, which makes sense before a game. Carbohydrates and the protein in the seafood can be a good strategy. Carbo-loading, or glycogen loading, is a strategy athletes use to maximize their glycogen storage in muscles and liver before an endurance event.

Ferguson began working as Kelce’s chef in 2016 and had no experience in a professional kitchen, but he used to cook for his friends when they were younger.

The chef stays inspired by studying and consuming food news, the experiences he had on the road as a truck driver, and his culture, as he has an African American father and Indian mother.

He also incorporates Kelce’s family’s traditions, like his father, Ed’s love of grilling. “His dad is actually a grill master, so that’s where I got filets in our diet,” he said. Kelce is also a fan of deep-fried Australian lobster tails paired with a yum yum sauce and Hawaiian heat wings.

As noted by Page Six, Ferguson isn’t the only one cooking for the football star. Retired NFL star Bernie Kosar revealed in December that the “Love Story” singer baked cinnamon rolls for him ahead of his match against the Chicago Bears on September 24. “She comes in by herself, she’s so cool, she brings … she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal,“ he shared on the “Tobin and Leroy” show. The chiefs dominated 41-10, so it seems like they were a great addition to his meal plan.

