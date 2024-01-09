Many people believe they must eliminate certain food groups to maintain an ideal weight. However, nutrition experts suggest that moderation is the key to enjoying all types of food while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Take, for instance, the model Ariadne Artiles, who eats healthily by finding nutritious alternatives to her favorite foods. This is a myth that nutrition experts work to dispel.

“When they ask me what diet I follow, I answer, what I like is bread with butter, and this is not in any diet, so it is better for others to do the diet thing! Who can resist this? We neither can nor should we. One of my confessable vices, as you already know, is butter, and in ghee, I have found the perfect substitute for traditional butter. Ghee is a clarified butter that eliminates the solids from the milk: casein, lactose, and water. This makes it a very nutritious product that also improves digestion and is suitable for people who are lactose intolerant,” Artiles revealed.