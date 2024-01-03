How Christina Aguilera achieved her weight loss transformation

Christina Aguilera has been open about her weight loss in recent years. The talented singer surprised everyone during her latest Las Vegas performance, showing off her incredible figure and going through a number of costume changes while singing her hit songs.

The 43-year-old musician looked stunning in different variations of corsets and leotards, with many online users praising her for her athletic physique and incredible performance. During a previous interview with Health, Christina revealed that she “hated being super skinny” and preferred to maintain a stronger physique.

The Hollywood star is known for having a very healthy diet, as she previously revealed to have dropped 40lbs following the birth of her son Max in 2008. Christina restricted her daily food intake to 1600 calories and implemented the rainbow diet, which consists of eating “brightly colored fruits and vegetables” every day.

Back in 2020, Christina revealed to L’Officiel Italia that she changed her diet and instead focused on eating cleaner, including whole foods and less sugary snacks. Apart from her eating habits, Christina has a very active lifestyle.

OH CHRISTINA AGUILERA STILL GOT IT AFTER 21 YEARS pic.twitter.com/YM6pwgC4Ia — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 31, 2023

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the singer enjoys doing yoga, boxing, strength training, and cardio exercises, working out two to five times a week. Despite her transformation over the years, Christina revealed to Marie Claire in 2012 that she is confident no matter what.

“I’ve been through highs, I’ve been through my lows. I’ve been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger. I’ve been criticized for being on both sides of the scale,” she said to the publication. “I love my body.”