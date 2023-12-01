Fans think Christina Aguilera looks like a Kardashian sister in new video

Christina Aguilera looked stunning in a casual all-black ensemble, showing her fans some of the items she carries in her bag. The acclaimed singer styled her platinum blonde hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft pink lip and glittery smokey eye.

The singer can be seen sitting on a couch and talking to the camera while going through her beige bag. However, it was her appearance that surprised fans, as many think she looks different in full glam and long hair.

This is not the first that Chrsitina’s looks steal the show, as many have commented on her youthful appearance in recent years. “Omg, she looks like early 2000’s Xtina!!!! She looks amazing!!!” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “That’s Christina Kardashian.”

Other online users even went as far as to say the video was made with AI. “This has gotta be AI Xtina,” someone added. “She sounds and looks like she did when she first came out. I don’t understand why people say this is not her. True fans know,” a fan of the singer responded.

Christina is currently preparing for a new step in her professional career. The singer recently surprised fans by announcing her upcoming Las Vegas residency, with a very intimate approach. Taking place at Voltaire inside The Venetian Resort, the musician will start her shows during New Year’s Eve weekend, with future dates set to be announced on Friday, October 13.

The venue has also been described as “seductively cozy,” allowing fans to watch Christina’s performance of her greatest hits, in a very different and exclusive way.