Britney Spears talks about Christina Aguilera following the release of her memoir

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera’s success came almost at the same time during their professional careers, since first meeting as young girls and sharing parallel experiences in the entertainment industry, fans have always speculated about their relationship and thoughts on each other.

And now that the iconic pop star has released her highly anticipated memoir ‘The Woman in Me,’ many are wondering if Christina will be making an appearance in one of the episodes of the book. During a recent interview with People, Britney briefly mentioned Christina and looked back at their time on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club.’

“Being in the show was boot camp for the entertainment industry,” Britney said to the publication, “extensive dance rehearsals, singing lessons, acting classes, time in the recording studio, and school in between.” Britney went on to reveal that she shared some time with Christina during their younger years.

“Christina Aguilera and I were the younger kids, and we shared a dressing room. We looked up to the older kids – Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, and Tony Lucca, who I thought was so handsome. And I quickly connected with a boy named Justin Timberlake,” Britney details to People.

Meanwhile, Christina was recently asked about her thoughts on potentially being on the memoir, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “Do you think you will be in it?” Kimmel asked. “Has she called you and said, ‘Hey, heads up?‘” to which she responded, “Dude, I don’t know,” adding, “I don’t know! I don’t know! Am I hoping? I mean, I’m hoping that you know, everything is all good with her and everything’s beautiful. I think the future should be celebrated.”