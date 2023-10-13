Britney Spears memoir to be narrated by ‘90s queen Michelle Williams

Britney Spears has a new ally for the release of her book, “The Woman in Me.” She’s recruited Michelle Williams to narrate her audiobook, with Spears recording an introduction to it.

In an exclusive release to PEOPLE, Spears explained that her memoir had been a labor of love, and that she would only be reading a part of it for her audiobook. "This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” she said. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

"I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it." Williams makes a small appearance in the statement, saying, “I stand with Britney.”

“The Woman in Me” will be available in October 24th, with buyers having access to the book and the audio on the same date.

Why Spears reached out to Williams

According to a source that spoke to Page Six, Spears was considering various celebrities to read her audiobook but picked Williams due to her great performance and family history. “She brings a tremendous amount of class and elegance and even a broader audience,” said the source.

Williams has been an actress since she was a teen, becoming legally emancipated when she was 15 years old in order to work the hours worked by adult actors. “[Williams’ past] combined with Britney’s really powerful and compelling story and book is what attracted Michelle to it,” said the source.

