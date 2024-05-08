Did Ben Affleck undergo plastic surgery?

Ben Affleck is currently in the spotlight, after fans reacted to his latest appearance on Tom Brady’s live roast, as part of Netflix’s ‘Roast of Tom Brady.’ Fans of the Hollywood star took to social media to share their thoughts on his comments, with some online users speculating about Ben undergoing “plastic surgery.”

The actor took the stage and criticized fans who shared negative comments about the athlete on social media. “Fans have your back. You guys out there talking s – – t, all right, behind your f – – king keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a b---h,“ adding that he is not a fan of social media. “I can’t think of a more f – – ked up, dysfunctional, horrible working system designed to perpetually make people feel awful.”

Online users were not happy about his comments and shared their thoughts; “Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while someone else commented, “Next time get somebody else to do it don’t ever invite Ben Affleck.”

©GettyImages



Ben Affleck and Tom Brady in 2004 at the White House Correspondents Dinner

However, some of the comments referred to his appearance, which might have been caused by stage lighting and makeup. But this didn’t stop online users from claiming the actor underwent a “facelift,” while others added that “plastic surgery” made him look “angry,” all the time.

Ben’s speech lasted over six minutes, with the actor agreeing that maybe some of his comments were over the top. “I don’t think I’ll ever get this chance again. I’m probably never going to work again, actually, after tonight,” he said at the end.