Jennifer Lopez shines in Maison Schiaparelli gown adorned with 2.5 million crystals at Met Gala

The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sports are at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, enjoying an exclusive dinner. This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion“ and the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name. As the stars make their way to the museum, this year’s co-chairs, Jennifer Lopez,Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Zendaya, were the first to make it up the ethereal stairs.



©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez shines in Maison Schiaparelli gown at Met Gala

Lopez looked stunning in a majestic crystal encrusted sheer Maison Schiaparelli dress with butterfly wings in the front. While talking to La La Anthony for Vogue Lopez explained the dress was made up of 2.5 million crystal beads.



©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez shines in Maison Schiaparelli gown at Met Gala



She wore a matching silver necklace, diamond earrings, a bracelet, and high silver heels. She wore her hair up and posed with a gold clutch. It’s her 14th Met Gala, and the singer quipped she’s going to retire the event after this year while talking to Anthony.



JLo arrived on the red carpet alone without her husband, Ben Affleck. Bennifer has yet to attend the Met Gala carpet together. Last year, DailyMail reported he was not in attendance because he had work commitments he couldn’t get out of. In 2021, they shared a kiss inside but posed on the carpet alone. They were expected to show up in 2022 but were no-shows.

We will have to wait and see if Affleck is at the Gala and just chose not to walk the carpet.

What are the co-chair’s duties?

©GettyImages



Co-chairs Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya pose inside



The co-chairs are involved in a range of duties and help choose the theme for the evening, which will inspire the outfits and decorations we see throughout the night. They are sure to be among the best dressed of the night, as they set the tone for the dress code. They also help curate the guest list, food, and decor. “It’s not that bad,” she told Anthony about the responsibilities, calling it an “honor.”

During the special night, they will serve as hosts and welcome the guests onto the red carpet as they make their way to dinner. What actually happens in the Met Gala is a secret. As noted by Marie Claire, there seems to be a tradition where co-chairs take the stage and perform.