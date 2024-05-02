Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 23, 2024©GettyImages
Met Gala: Zendaya’s stylist shares details on her dress for the evening

The actress has worn some unexpected archival pieces since working with Law Roach.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

All the eyes are on Zendaya. The Hollywood star and fashion icon has been surprising the world with her stunning ensembles on the red carpet, working closely with her stylist Law Roach, most recently for her ‘Challengers’ press tour, where she wore incredible looks with tennis references, inspired by her latest film.

Zendaya at the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers

When it comes to the Met Gala, Zendaya is finally returning to the highly anticipated event after a five-year hiatus. The actress was photographed in 2019 wearing a jaw-dropping Cinderella-inspired gown by Tommy Hilfiger. Now, fans of the star are excited to see what she will be wearing this year, making her comeback.

Zendaya and Law Roach at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Zendaya’s stylist was asked about what she will be wearing. “I haven’t seen Zendaya’s dress!” he said to the publication, admitting that they have been busy with back-to-back special appearances. “We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers. The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday,“ he confessed.

The Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 6, and Zendaya will be fitted two days before the exclusive event, which means the ensemble is still unfinished. The actress has worn some unexpected archival pieces since working with Law Roach, and she is expected to break the internet, following this year’s dress code, which is ‘The Garden of Time’ inspired by J.G. Ballard’s short story of the same title, written in 1962.

Zendaya attends ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination’ in 2018

Zendaya previously talked about her experience at the Met Gala, admitting that this year she is excited and “terrified.” “Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven’t been back for maybe four or five years,” she said on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’ “So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”

Actress Zendaya attends the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ in 2016

About her latest looks, Zendaya says she enjoys creating characters for her appearances. “It’s fun in the sense that I like to look at fashion as creativity,” she said. “Even in press tours, it’s a way to continue the creativity from the film. ... I like to just create characters, because ultimately sometimes, doing this for a living feels a little weird and awkward and I’m more of a shy, introverted person, so I get to create these characters.”

