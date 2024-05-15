Katie Holmes steps out in sophisticated dress at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in NYC

Katie Holmes is known for her stylish looks on and off the red carpet. The 45-year-old Hollywood star was recently spotted wearing her favorite 90s trend while welcoming warmer temperatures, wearing a stunning slip dress. But this time, Katie decided to wear a glamorous ensemble for a special occasion in New York City.

The actress was photographed arriving at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala wearing a sophisticated dress. The exclusive event took place at Cipriani 42nd Street and all guests showed off their elegant looks for the evening.

Katie walked the red carpet wearing a black gown adorned with a colorful sequined collar with green, beige, white, and brown hues. The star paired the look with statement earrings and rings and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including gold eyeshadow and a soft pink lip. She also wore black heels and a matching black bag.

©GettyImages



Katie with her parents Martin and Kathleen Holmes.

Katie styled her hair in a ponytail and posed for photos after her arrival. She was all smiles accompanied by her parents, Martin and Kathleen Holmes. Her mom wore a long blue dress, while her dad looked elegant in a classic tuxedo.

©GettyImages



Crystal Kung Minkoff and her husband Rob Minkoff

Among other celebrity guests, ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Crystal Kung Minkoff attended with her husband Rob Minkoff. Other attendees included, Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, joined by their daughter Aoki Lee Simmons.

Just last month, Katie made headlines for her stylish all-denim ensemble. The star was photographed walking around New York City wearing a denim vest paired with wide-leg jeans. She completed the look with black loafers and added gold jewelry, looking radiant while talking on the phone and running errands.