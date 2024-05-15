Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 14, 2024©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FASHION

Katie Holmes steps out in sophisticated dress at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in NYC

Just last month, Katie made headlines for her stylish all-denim ensemble.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Katie Holmes is known for her stylish looks on and off the red carpet. The 45-year-old Hollywood star was recently spotted wearing her favorite 90s trend while welcoming warmer temperatures, wearing a stunning slip dress. But this time, Katie decided to wear a glamorous ensemble for a special occasion in New York City.

READ MORE

Celebrities at the 2025 Gucci Cruise: Salma Hayek, Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, and more

Katie Holmes is ready for summer in the perfect slip dress and her favorite 90s trend

Suri Cruise spotted looking sporty and comfortable in New York walk

The actress was photographed arriving at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala wearing a sophisticated dress. The exclusive event took place at Cipriani 42nd Street and all guests showed off their elegant looks for the evening.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 14, 2024©GettyImages

Katie walked the red carpet wearing a black gown adorned with a colorful sequined collar with green, beige, white, and brown hues. The star paired the look with statement earrings and rings and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including gold eyeshadow and a soft pink lip. She also wore black heels and a matching black bag.

American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala - Arrivals©GettyImages
Katie with her parents Martin and Kathleen Holmes.

Katie styled her hair in a ponytail and posed for photos after her arrival. She was all smiles accompanied by her parents, Martin and Kathleen Holmes. Her mom wore a long blue dress, while her dad looked elegant in a classic tuxedo.

American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala - Inside©GettyImages
Crystal Kung Minkoff and her husband Rob Minkoff

Among other celebrity guests, ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Crystal Kung Minkoff attended with her husband Rob Minkoff. Other attendees included, Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, joined by their daughter Aoki Lee Simmons.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 09, 2024©GettyImages

Just last month, Katie made headlines for her stylish all-denim ensemble. The star was photographed walking around New York City wearing a denim vest paired with wide-leg jeans. She completed the look with black loafers and added gold jewelry, looking radiant while talking on the phone and running errands.

Related Video:

Zendaya wears two looks on 2024 Met Gala red carpet

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more