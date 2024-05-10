Katie Holmes is ready for summer in the perfect slip dress and her favorite 90s trend

Katie Holmes is enjoying the warm weather in New York City. The Hollywood star is known for her effortless sophistication every season, apart from adding a touch of sustainability to her looks. This time the actress was photographed with her favorite slip dress, walking around the city in her latest outing.

The star is changing up her wardrobe, as she transitions from spring to summer. Katie was spotted wearing a black slip dress, paired with a green top underneath and gold necklaces. She also wore dark sunglasses, off-white moccasins, and a black bag.

This is definitely one of Katie’s favorite trends, using layers in her chic outfits and elevating her street style no matter the season. Just last week the actress wore a similar style, pairing a black slip midi-dress featuring spaghetti straps, with a pink top underneath, and complementing the outfit with black shoes, a black bag, and gold necklaces.

Despite Katie being known for her chic style, she previously revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that she is all about authenticity and doesn’t think of herself as a fashion person. “We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person, and I’m like, ‘Well, I just like to look nice, I’m not really a fashion person.’ We all just want to look good,” she said to the publication in 2022.

“I love my vintage T-shirts. They’re so yummy. They’re a little dirty, a little stained or whatever, and that’s me,” she said about her style, which has also influenced her daughter Suri Cruise. Katie is also a regular guest at fashion shows, where she has showcased glamorous ensembles.