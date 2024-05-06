What Tom Cruise thinks about possibly dating Irina Shayk: Report

New gossip reports claim that Irina Shayk may be interested in dating Tom Cruise. The supermodel was recently linked to Tom Brady and appears to be considering her options from a short dating pool. According to sources near to Cruise, the actor is aware of the gossip rumors and feels “flattered.”

©GettyImages



Irina Shayk in New York

The Daily Mail reports that while Cruise is flattered by Shayk’s interest, he’s not interested in dating considering his recent break up from Russian Elsina Khayrova. The publication reports that Cruise and Khayrova’s relationship concluded in February, and that Cruise was taking a break from dating for the time being. He’s also prioritizing his work.

“Tom is flattered that someone as beautiful as Irina would consider him relationship material – but as much as he is flattered, Tom’s first love is making movies, and that is going to take up most of his time,” said the source.

“Whoever he does eventually get involved with will have to deal with that. Would he ever meet Irina and see if sparks were to fly? Anything is possible, but Tom and Irina ever dating would lean towards the impossible.”

©GettyImages



Tom Cruise introducing “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

More details about Cruise and Khayrova

Cruise and Khayrova only appear to have dated for a couple of months. Reports claim that the relationship concluded due to Khayrova’s ex-husband, Russian olygarch Dmitry Tsvetkov, who had spoken about Cruise and Khayrova’s relationship. “Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open,” said Tsvetkov to The Daily Mail.

“He’s filming and can’t be shooting and have her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press,” said a source to Page Six. “They just didn’t want to deal with the ex-husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks.”