Tom Cruise reportedly broke up with Elsina Khayrova because of her ex-husband

Tom Cruise has been living the single life for the last month after calling it quits with 36-year-old Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. The couple was only together for a couple of months, dating since December, with news breaking on February 21 that the 61-year-old ended the relationship. New details have emerged about the split, and Khayrova’s ex-husband was reportedly at the center of it.





Khayrova shares a son and daughter from her previous marriage to Russian oligarch and diamond dealer Dmitry Tsvetkov. Once reports started swirling about Cruise and his ex-wife, he was an open book, happy to talk to media outlets. He even told the DailyMail he wanted Cruise to play him in a movie until he started dating her. Tsvetkov even offered advice to the Top Gun star, “Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open.”





His chatterbox is reportedly what brought it to an end. A source told Page Six that Cruise’s team was concerned, as he is incredibly private. “He’s filming and can’t be shooting and have her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press,” a source told the outlet. “They just didn’t want to deal with the ex-husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks.”

Things were getting pretty serious between Tom and Khayrova, with The Sun reporting that he recently met her kids. The “Top Gun” star ended the relationship just days later.

At the time, a source told the outlet, Their relationship just “ran its course” and there are no “hard feelings.” They noted that Cruise even wants them to remain friends since they live in the same apartment block in London. “To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they’d bumped into each other in the lift,” the insider said at the time.