Tom Cruise and his girlfriend Elsina Khayrova are getting serious: The actor reportedly met her kids

It seems Tom Cruise is getting serious in his relationship with Elsina Khayrova. The Hollywood star and the Russian socialite continue their romance, and despite staying away from the spotlight, the pair have made headlines, including the latest update.

A close source to the couple revealed to Page Six that the actor has now met Elsina’s kids, taking their relationship to a new level. The 36-year-old socialite “has a son and a daughter from her previous marriage to Russian oligarch and diamond dealer, Dimitry Tsvetkov,” as reported by the publication.

©Instagram/Elsina Khayrova





The former couple split in 2021 and had a controversial divorce, with details about the settlement going public and reported by international publications, as the pair had to dispute a large sum of money and multiple properties, “including a mansion in Surrey, England, five London apartments, a Bentley and a Ferrari, Cartier jewelry and artwork by Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Marc Chagall.”

The socialite and the diamond dealer were married for 11 years and according to Dimitry, the divorce cost him $188 million. Meanwhile, the ‘Mission Impossible’ actor has three children, Isabella and Connor, from his marriage with Nicole Kidman, and his daughter Suri, from his marriage with Katie Holmes.

It was previously reported that the actor met the socialite while living in London. Tom moved from Los Angeles and is known for hosting lavish tea parties at his Hyde Park penthouse in London, with a different source revealing to the publication that they met when a friend of the actor brought the socialite to one of the parties.

“They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,” the Daily Mail reported back in December after the pair were spotted dancing in Grosvenor Square.