Meet Tom Cruise’s girlfriend Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise appears to have a new girlfriend. After many years of him keeping his relationships private, sources confirm that Cruise is dating Elsina Khayrova, a Russian socialite. According to new reports, the two are an item, with their closest friends knowing about the relationship. Still, they prefer to keep things private and to themselves, being careful not to get photographed together.

“They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,” said a source to The Daily Mail.

Here’s what you should know about Khayrova:

She’s a Russian model

Elsina Khayrova is a Russian model who frequently shares elegant images on her social media. She’s a British citizen and lives in London, where she likely met Cruise, who is also based in the United Kingdom.

The two reportedly attended a gala that took place recently in support of London's Air Ambulance Charity.

Khayrova was previously married

Khayrova was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov. The two split up in 2022 after being married for a decade. The two had two children, a son and a daughter.

Sources have discussed some of her dates with Cruise

©GettyImages



Elsina Khayrova and Blaire Fraser

According to sources, Cruise and Khayrova have private dinners in various exclusive restaurants in London and have also gone on walks through Hyde Park, which is reportedly near Khayrova’s home.

It appears like the two met last December in a party. “They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her,” said the source to the Daily Mail.