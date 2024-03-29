Brad Pitt is reportedly no longer seeking shared custody in divorce battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce will go down in celebrity couple infamy. The couple split in 2016, and eight years later, are still battling it out in court. Thankfully, there is reportedly a light at the end of the tunnel and it is expected to end soon.

According to a DailyMail insider, the couples’ legal battles are expected to end this summer. One of the reasons is because the Fight Club star is reportedly no longer seeking shared custody of the children they share. Pitt had originally sought a 50/50 arrangement relating to their six kids.

It’s not because Pitt doesn’t care to be in their lives, but because they are already nearing legal adult age. While their biological children, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, were still children when all this mayhem started, they are all almost 18.

The children they adopted together, Maddox 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, are already adults and would not be considered in any custody agreements. Plus, there have been various reports that he has a strained relationship with many of them.

Jolie and Pitt’s children have seemingly stood by their mother throughout the divorce

As noted by the outlet, Zahara has seemingly dropped the famous “Pitt” last name and goes by “Zahara Jolie,” and there are claims that Pax has not talked to his dad since the infamous private plane fight that was the nail on the marriage’s coffin. He also allegedly posted a scathing post on Father’s Day in 2020 on his private Instagram account.

A Pitt insider told the outlet the situation was “textbook parental alienation,” claiming Jolie wanted to draw out the divorce until the kids were 18. But her friends told the outlet, “Brad has nobody to blame but himself. All Angelina wants is to heal their family and move on.”

The report comes amid their legal battle over the French winery Chateau Miraval. It was reported last week that the Benjamin Button star reportedly took a loss. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that a court in Los Angeles, California, actually ruled against Pitt in response to Jolie’s demurrer to his initial complaint and dismissed five out of the seven claims he had asserted against her.